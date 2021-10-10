'Youth should develop quality of helping people'

Education lays a strong foundation for a secure life. There is a need to create awareness on contributing to the nation through education, said Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra.

She was speaking after inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of the College of Forestry in Ponnampet recently.

Youth should develop the quality of helping each other, she added.

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences Director of Education Dr M Hanumanthappa said that there is a rise in demand for admission into the College of Forestry.

There is a need to create awareness about the conservation of forests, he added.

College of Forestry Dean Dr C G Kushalappa said that the college has been engaged in research and expansion activities.

Many of the alumni of the college are serving in the forest department, he said.

Recently, retired Dr Bovveriyanda C Uthaiah, Dr Swamirao, Dr Nandineravanda A Prakash, Dr Mukkateera N Ramesh, Narasimha, Shivarudraiah, K M Ramakrishna and Sandhya of College of Forestry were felicitated.