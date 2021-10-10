'Youth should develop quality of helping people'

'Youth should develop quality of helping people'

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Oct 10 2021, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 00:50 ist
Superintendent of Police Kshma Mishra inaugurated the silver jubilee celebrations of the College of Forestry in Ponnampet recently.

Education lays a strong foundation for a secure life. There is a need to create awareness on contributing to the nation through education, said Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra.

She was speaking after inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of the College of Forestry in Ponnampet recently.

Youth should develop the quality of helping each other, she added.

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences Director of Education Dr M Hanumanthappa said that there is a rise in demand for admission into the College of Forestry.

There is a need to create awareness about the conservation of forests, he added.

College of Forestry Dean Dr C G Kushalappa said that the college has been engaged in research and expansion activities.

Many of the alumni of the college are serving in the forest department, he said.

Recently, retired Dr Bovveriyanda C Uthaiah, Dr Swamirao, Dr Nandineravanda A Prakash, Dr Mukkateera N Ramesh, Narasimha, Shivarudraiah, K M Ramakrishna and Sandhya of College of Forestry were felicitated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

silver jubilee celebrations
College of Forestry
Ponnampet
Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

 