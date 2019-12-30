Youth steals police jeep, flees after accident

A youth allegedly took away a police jeep parked at Hanumanthappa Circle in the city on Monday.

The youth fled the spot after the jeep met with an accident.

A youth drove away the jeep (Raksha 1) belonging to Basavanahalli Police station on Kadur road. Later, the jeep rammed a car near Zilla Panchayat building.

The youth fled inside the forest leaving behind the damaged jeep beside the road. A CCTV camera installed nearby has captured the youth driving away the jeep and the footage has gone viral.

Sakharayapattana resident J Gurumurthy said, “We were going to a hospital in Chikkamagaluru when the police jeep rammed into the car. I and my wife have suffered minor injuries.”

A theft case and an accident case have been registered at Basavanahalli police station.