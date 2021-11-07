Youth strives to create awareness on animals, birds

A 24-year-old youth Nishanth P Bellad, from Kodlipet, has been creating awareness on nature and wildlife, along with that of the conflict between man and elephant among the people.

An employee of an NGO in Mysuru, he has been conducting a study on the conflict between elephants and men on the Kodagu-Hassan border, along with creating awareness and saving the wild animals and birds.

Son of B N Praveen and J S Manjula, Nishanth was an animal lover since childhood. He rescues injured animals and nurtures them before returning them to their habitat.

He uses his five-acre plantation for creating awareness of nature, animals, birds and snakes among the general public by warding off their fear and instilling a love for the creatures.

“I create awareness on the life, the difference between wild animals and domestic animals among the general public,” says Nishanth.

He has been creating awareness on the life, food habits of birds and animals among children and elders in his plantation for the last three years.

Shelter for birds

He has built separate shelters for birds. There are love birds, Guinea Fowl and three varieties of pigeons on his plantation.

Further, Nishanth treats injured animals rescued by the forest department and releases them back to the forest.

Snake rescuer

After rescuing snakes including venomous ones, he releases them in a suitable place after a few hours.

“Snakes come to warm places during cold weather and in search of food. There are a lot of misconceptions about snakes among people. To ward off these misconceptions, I have been developing a Nagabana on half acre land in my plantation. Snakes don’t consume milk. They live of frogs, worms and insects,” he explained.

The forest department officials from the Shanivarasanthe range contact Nishanth while capturing wild elephants in the area.

Elephants live in large groups, he said. He has also created a documentary on wild animals.

Nishanth holds a diploma in film making and a diploma in electronics. He is always supported by his friend an artiste Kuldeep.

Nishanth said that a clinic to treat wild animals should be set up in Somwarpet taluk. There is a need to give priority to the conservation of wild animals along with living with them.

‘Nature is god’

“Nature is god. Wild animals and birds are various forms of god. There is a need to maintain a balance in nature,” says Nishanth.

Artiste Kuldeep from Kodlipet said, “Nishanth has been creating awareness on wild animals among children.”

D P Sathish, the president of Nammoora Kalakaliya Vedike and Morarji Desai Residential School teacher Kodlipet said, “Nishanth has shown a special interest in wild animals from a young age. He is trying to ward off superstitious beliefs in children about wild animals, which is laudable work.”