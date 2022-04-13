Youth suffers stab injuries

A youth reportedly sustained stab injuries at Mukkacheri in Ullal police station jurisdiction on late Tuesday night. According to police, the injured has been identified as Al Sadeen (24).

It is learnt that a group of people including Ameer, Nazmi, Appi, Shafeeq and two others had an argument and one of them stabbed Al Sadeen with a knife. He was immediately rushed to a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is not yet known, it is believed that the group was annoyed with Sadeen after he allegedly sent a message to a girl. A case has been registered and the investigation is in progress.