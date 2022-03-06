Youth threatened for condemning WhatsApp status

Youth threatened for condemning WhatsApp status

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 06 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 22:52 ist

A 19-year-old youth received a threat to his life for objecting to a WhatsApp status criticising Sangh Pariwar's objections to hijab.

Prajwal (19), in his complaint to the Kota police station, had accused Riyan, the brother of his friend, of making derogatory remarks about Sangh Pariwar on his WhatsApp status two weeks ago.

Prajwal had condemned the post provoking Riyan and his friends to threaten Prajwal with dire consequences to his life.

A case was registered against Riyan at the Kota police station.

