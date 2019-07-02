Youths thrashed at Sirimane Falls

Bajrang Dal activists and locals allegedly thrashed two youths for bringing along female companions to Sirimane Falls in Sringeri taluk on Tuesday.

The two youths, natives of Karkala in Dakshina Kannada, were spotted at Sirimane Falls. Their behaviour towards the female companions had revealed their doubtful intentions, the residents charged.

When they returned from the falls in the evening, six Bajrang Dal activists stopped them and made enquiries about their visit. When the youth allegedly tried to conceal the truth, they were thrashed by activists and the locals before other tourists.

A video clip of the youths being thrashed went viral on social media on Tuesday.