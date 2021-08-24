Youths told to take pledge for bright future

Social activist H K Vivekananda called upon the youth to take a pledge to build a bright future for themselves and the country.

He was interacting with people during a programme organised by Kodagu Zilla Lekhakara Mattu Kalavidara Balaga, Karnataka Jnana Vijnana Samiti, Kodagu district unit of Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat and progressive organisations, held at Kannika Auditorium as a part of ‘Jnanabhiksha padayatra’.

Vivekananda opined that humanitarian values need to be rejuvenated in society.

The padayatra’s objective is to stress the importance of the creation of a society powered by unity and harmony and free of superstitions and corruption, he said.

“The lives of people and the societal system will be studied in various places during the padayatra,” he added.

Progressive farmer and district Janandolana leader V P Shashidhar said that Vivekananda has covered 9,000 km in 21 districts during the last 295 days, to propagate unity and harmony.

Writer Bharadwaja K Anandateertha said that the padayatra helps to create awareness among people.

Zilla Panchayat former president Deerghakeshi Shivanna presided over the programme.

Rajya Vijnana Parishat district committee secretary T G Premkumar, leaders M Nanjundaswamy, B G Manjunath, K S Mahesh and others were present.

Earlier, H K Vivekananda was welcomed by the people on his arrival in Kushalnagar on Monday evening. After the programme, he left for Somwarpet on Tuesday morning.