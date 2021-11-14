ZP CEO inspects Jal Jeevan Mission works

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena inspected the works carried out under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Byadagotta Gram Panchayat limits near Shanivarasanthe.

During the recently held gram sabha, people had expressed their displeasure against the improper works under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Byadagotta, Bembaluru and Harohalli villages.

The ZP CEO inspected the drinking water supply tank and the water meters in the households.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhanwar Singh Meena said that the Jal Jeevan Mission is an ambitious programme and carrying out works in a regular manner is important for the effective implementation of the project.

The Gram Panchayat members pointed out that PVC pipes have been used instead of GA pipes and valves have not been installed properly.

Also, meters have been installed before the construction of the tank, they said.

The ZP CEO took the engineer and contractor to task and directed them to carry out the works properly.

Taluk Panchayat executive officer Jayanna, Byadagotta Gram Panchayat president Vinoda, members Dinesh Kumar, Mokshith Raj, panchayat development officer Harish, ZP engineer Salim and assistant executive engineer Shivaprasad were present.