ZP member launches drive to build 50 kattas in Naravi

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat member P Dharanendra Kumar who initiated the construction of traditional `katta’ (earthen bunds) a year ago with the goal of conserving groundwater table and promoting farming, is now on a mission to build 50 kattas across rivulets and rivers in his constituency-- Naravi.

Six kattas were built with the help of NSS volunteers. He said a 40 metre width water body requires a minimum of 500 to 700 bags of sand or soil to construct a katta.

Nearly 5,000 bags were ready. Local residents supplied food and water to volunteers who take part in the construction of the kattas, he informed.

ZP member Kumar said that their ancestors had given priority to eco-friendly system to conserve water.

“There is a need to create awareness on the Katta tradition among youth. NSS volunteers and college students are being roped in for the special drive,” he stressed. Kattas were built near Kuthlooru, by NSS volunteers from Alva’s College. It benefited 25 farmers in the vicinity.

“Students of the SNM Polytechnic College, Moodbidri, Vamadapadavu Degree College, Melanthabettu Degree college and other colleges will soon team up with villagers in constructing 50 kattas across rivulets in 19 villages in Naravi constituency, ”Dharanendra Kumar told DH. There are plans to construct 11 kattas at Marodi and 25 kattas in Kashipattana villages.

Kattas were planned across the river at various locations in Venoor after the water-level recedes.

The water-level in Phalguni river in Venoor, which had received rains until the November end, had not receded, he said and added that Kattas in Venoor needed 500 to 600 bags of sand as the width of the river is 100 metre.

“Once complete, the kattas will help in irrigating a minimum of 200 hectares of fertile farmland in my constituency,” he declares with pride.

The work on replacing old and worn out wooden planks to impound water in vented dams will be initiated along with constructing kattas, Dharanendra added. He recollected that about eight kattas were constructed under his leadership a year ago.

These kattas had helped residents to overcome water crises during summer. “Due to the katta constructed near Mahalingeshwara Temple in Venoor, the well in the house of temple priest did not go dry in summer. If the katta tradition is continued for three more years, one will notice visible changes in the groundwater table in the vicinity,” he stressed.