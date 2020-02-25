ZP members demand that CPO be sent on leave

Zilla Panchayat members demanded that the Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer (CPO) should be sent on compulsory leave for not granting permission for action plans.

The members demanded this during the Zilla Panchayat general meeting chaired by ZP president Sujatha Krishnappa on Tuesday.

Member Ramaswamy said, “The CPO fails to clear the files. He should be sent on leave.”

Supporting him, member Shivanna and Taluk Panchayat president Rathan alleged that the said officer fails to approve the action plan.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Poovitha said that if there are any mistakes in the action plans sent by the gram panchayats and taluk panchayats, then it should be rectified by calling the concerned. All the pending files will be cleared within a week.

Member Amitha Muthappa demanded action against a doctor whose negligence led to the death of a puerperal woman at Koppa Government Hospital.

Health officer Manjunath promised to look into the issue.

The members took objections over the absence of officials at the meeting. To this, the ZP president said that a few officers are busy owing to the Zilla Utsava. The meeting will be continued some other day.