ZP resolution to train teachers for sports meet

The Zilla Panchayat general meeting passed a resolution to impart training to teachers during holidays.

The resolution was passed during a Zilla Panchayat meeting chaired by president Sujatha Krishnappa on Saturday.

Members Banakal Shamanna and Ramaswamy Shettigadde said that school-level sports meets have begun. “Prathibha Karanji competitions will also begin shortly. If teachers leave for a 21-day training, then the syllabus cannot be completed by the end of the year, which will inconvenience students,” the members pointed

out.

Member K R Prabhakar said, “Coffee estates and paddy fields are filled with five to six feet of silt. It is not possible to clear the silt using an excavator. At least 2,000 labourers are required to remove silt from one-acre land. With the meagre compensation distributed by the Horticulture and Agriculture departments, the victims are unable to remove the silt accumulated in the farmland. In such a scenario, how can the victims lead a proper life? The district administration should submit a proposal to the state government to increase the compensation amount.”

Agriculture Department Joint Director Somasundar said, “The Revenue and the Agriculture departments had jointly conducted a survey on the loss of crops. About 2,654 hectares of farmland have been damaged in the rain. The compensation has been paid to only 800 hectares of land.”

Crops worth Rs 19 crore has been damaged in the district. As per the NDRF guidelines, the government will release Rs 2 crore. To remove silt, Rs 11,000 per hectare will be distributed. A sum of Rs 6,800 per hectare is given for crop loss. The authorities are collecting details on the Aadhaar numbers and bank accounts of farmers, he added.

MLC M K Pranesh said, “The district administration has identified 374 acres of land for the rehabilitation of the natural calamity victims at Mudigere. After the allotment of the land, Rs 5 lakh would be given for the construction of houses. The revenue minister has promised to increase the compensation amount for removing silt accumulated in the farmland.”

Zilla Panchayat Member Ravindra Belavadi said, “Up to 100 tankers of water are supplied daily to the plateau region in the district. There is a need for a permanent solution to water woes.”