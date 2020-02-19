ZP resolves to review sport school students’ selection list

Zilla Panchayat members on Wednesday alleged that the selection of students for the sports school at Ponnampet in Virajpet taluk has not been done in a transparent manner.

Following pandemonium in the general body meeting of the Zilla Panchayat on the issue, Zilla Panchayat president B A Harish intervened and said the selection process can be withheld if found it is not fair. However, it was resolved to review the selection list.

Earlier, JD(S) member C P Puttaraju demanded a probe into the selection process. Responding to his demand, Health and Education Standing Committee chairman N T Kiran Cariappa said that 165 students took part in the selection. Among them, 15 boys and four girls have been selected. The selection was done by experienced coaches. The students selected during the last year have won several medals, he said.

Pointing out that there were students from Somwarpet as well, he said, “The selection cannot be limited to a specific taluk. It depends on the calibre of the students”.

As soon as the meeting began, member Bananda Pratyu said that the farmers are in distress. The market rates of coffee and pepper have fallen. Therefore, the Zilla Panchayat should pass a resolution to propose to the government to completely waive the loans availed by farmers, Pratyu said.

When the Zilla Panchayat president insisted on sticking to the agenda of the meeting, Pratyu and K P Chandrakala protested in front of his seat. The impromptu protest led to an exchange of words between Congress and BJP members.

Pratyu alleged that the farmers do not get even one hour of power supply at Balele, Kutta, Ponnampet and surrounding regions.

Member Shivu Madappa urged the Zilla Panchayat to repair the faulty power line to provide free electricity up to 10 hp, to the farmers, as assured by the government

CESC executive engineer Somashekhar said that the problem is due to overloading. The issue will be rectified soon. To the reply by the official, the members warned of staging a protest in front of the CESC office if the electric line is not repaired within three days.

The Zilla Panchayat president directed the official to repair the electric line soon.

To an issue raised by member Suneetha, DDPI P Machado said that special classes are being conducted for SSLC students. The students staying in the school at night are provided food. “Preparatory examinations are being conducted to ensure best results in the final examination”, he added.

Zilla Panchayat Vice President Lokeshwari Gopal and CEO K Lakshmi Priya were present.