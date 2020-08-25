Mangaluru's Central Talkies now only a memory

The Central Talkies in Mangaluru that had screened movies for several decades is being demolished in order to pave the way for a business complex.

The theatre had a chequered history and dates back to pre-Independence days.

Known to screen Hollywood, Bollywood, Coastalwood and movies in other languages, it brings back fond memories for at least three generations of Mangalureans.

Directors and distributors used to compete among themselves in order to screen Kannada, Hindi, Tulu, English, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films at Central Talkies, considered an important theatre after Jyothi Talkies.

The screening of the movies was stopped at Central Talkies a few months ago. Now, the building is being pulled down.

It was K Krishoni Rao who started the talkies under the name of Krishna Touring Talkies in 1927. Initially, it was a thatched roof structure and benches were kept for people to view the movie.

Later, K Narayana Kamath purchased it in 1941 and named it Central Talkies. It was a favourite spot for movie buffs during the black and white era.

The talkies was renovated in 1947. Along with movies, even musical programmes like that of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and marriage functions were held in the Central Talkies in the past, recollects Tulu art director Tamma Lakshamana.

In 1955, the talkies shifted ownership from the father Narayana Kamath to the son K Janardhan Kamath.

The newly renovated building was constructed at the same site in 1975.

The Central Talkies had a seating capacity to accommodate 884 people. Movies like ‘Mungarumale,’ ‘Om’ had run for over 100 days in the Central Talkies.

Kannada thespian Raj Kumar and family, actors Sudeep and Darshan had visited Central Talkies in the past.