Mango sale at Srinivaspur market from May 30

The sale of mangoes at the Srinivaspur mango market will start from May 30.

District in-charge minister H Nagesh chaired a meeting with legislators of the district and heads of various departments in this regard here.

He said that the government had taken a decision to permit activities at Srinivaspur mango market despite Covid-19 crisis considering farmers’ welfare.

“Due to less yield this year, about 2.36 tonnes of fruits are expected to arrive in the market. About 1.36 tonnes of fruits will be sent to mango processing units. The remaining fruits will be sold on a daily basis. Quantities of fruits to be sold daily will be fixed,” he said.

Nagesh said that the sales of mangoes would last for six weeks. There was no permission for trucks from outside states. Measures would be tightened at checkpoints in the district border.

“About 160 trucks will enter the market and 10-acre land has been identified for parking of the trucks. Cleaners and drivers should be at the parking lots. Food and water will be arranged for them at the parking lots. There will be a toilet as well,” he said.

Announcements would be made through loudspeakers about specific trucks and their entries inside the market, he said.

Nagesh added,” There is no permission for mangoes from outside states to be brought to Srinivaspur. Priority will be given for the mangoes grown in the district. Trucks will be disinfected and then permitted inside the market.”

The Minister clarified that the sales would be halted for two days if any Covid-19 cases were reported. Sales would be resumed after the disinfection process for two days.

“Teachers and revenue department staff have been appointed to educate farmers and their turns to bring the fruits to the market,” MP S Muniswamy said.

The MP said that the sales would take place between 7 am and 11 am daily. The district administration would take the required measures to ensure safety and security. Deputy commissioner C Satyabhama said, “Passes will be given to the truck drivers and cleaner.”