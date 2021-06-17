Mantralaya Vrundavana Darshan from June 22

The devotees would be allowed to have the 'Darshan' of Shri Raghavendra Swami Vrundavana at Mantralaya from June 22, the Mutt manager Venkatesh Joshi said.

The devotees could visit the Vrundavan from 6 am to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm. The guest houses of the Mutt would also be opened but the mass feeding service would not be available.

The devotees have been told to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines. The online Darshan and pooja services will continue, as usual, he said.