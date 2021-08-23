Many private schools in Karnataka may stick to online classes

Karnataka government’s decision to resume offline classes for grades 9 and above from Monday has not gone down well with many parents, forcing many schools to continue with online mode.

Surveys conducted by several Bengaluru-based schools showed parents reluctant to send children to schools.

“We have received a message from the school saying that 85% of the parents and students opted for online classes and considering this, the school has decided not to resume offline classes as of now,” said a parent of a class 10 student from Cluny Convent High School, Malleswaram.

“Our school has decided to wait till September 1 to resume offline classes. We have received a communication from the school saying they will continue with online classes,” said a class 11 student from Swarga Rani School, Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Meanwhile, some parents are worried about the increase in Covid-19 cases. “The government itself is imposing measures like night curfew, weekend lockdown, and opening schools. Will any parent send children to school in this situation?” questioned a parent.

“Despite all precautionary measures in place, some parents are not willing to send their wards to schools,” said a principal from a school affiliated to CBSE.

Government school teachers are also expecting poor attendance. According to teachers, the decision not to provide midday meal and Ksheera Baghya scheme will affect the attendance.

Experts and academicians also felt that providing a midday meal was important. Senior academician V P Niranjanaradhya requested the chief minister to reopen classes even for primary grades and provide midday meal and Ksheera Baghya schemes.

Dr B Gayethri Devi, principal Little Flower Public School said, “The response from parents for offline classes is poor, but we have decided to conduct classes even if for one or two students basically to motivate parents as they are a bit skeptical.”

“This is a slow process and we need to motivate parents and boost their confidence. We have decided to begin with lab and practical classes,” Gayethri Devi.

Manilal Carvalho, principal Delhi Public School East said, “We will commence offline classes for grades 11 and 12 from Monday. For grade 9 and 10, we will plan in the coming days. This is following parents’ response to our survey.”

Schools have decided not to ply buses to pick up and drop students and have informed parents to make their own arrangements.

“With the current situation it is impossible to provide transportation considering fuel prices and small number of students turning up for offline classes,” said a principal of another ICSE school from Bengaluru South.

Schools, teachers unhappy

Meanwhile, some school managements are not happy with the directions from the government to offer both offline and online classes. “This is going to be stressful for teachers and conducting classes in both modes is not easy,” said one of the principals.

“Considering the health and personal life of our teachers, we have divided teachers into two batches. Those who attend offline classes will not involve themselves online,” says another principal.

“Handling both online and offline classes is very stressful. For instance, I conduct classes for both 9th and 10th grades. Concentrating on kids in any one mode of teaching is comfortable but not on both,” said a teacher with a private school.