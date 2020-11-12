Maratha community should stay united: M M Parameshwar

Kodagu district Maratha Samaja Seva Sangha president M M Parameshwar called upon the community members to stay united for the progress of the community.

He was speaking during the 24th annual general meeting of the association and Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Talathmane recently.

"Youth of the community should take part in social activities in large numbers. They should voluntarily come forward to do social service," he said.

He further stated that the newly built auditorium of the association bears testimony to the determination of the Maratha community.

The association is growing. All members should contribute towards strengthening of the association, he said.

Parameshwar said that there are plans by the association to institute an Arogya Nidhi fund for the medical aid of its members.

Women's unit president Kalavathi Babu Naik inaugurated the annual general meeting.

Association vice president Devakki J R Nayak, founder president Vamana Naik, Amba Bhavani Yuvaka Yuvathi Sports and Recreation Club president M S Divya Kumar were present.

M M Parameshwar was elected as the president for the next term of the association as well.

M K Suresh, M A Poovappa, M A Aithappa, Radhakrishna, M S Venkappa and Subramani were elected as the members of the management board.

Kannada Rajyotsava was observed on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, association vice president Devakki G R Naik said that the Kannada language has a rich legacy.

"It is sad that Kannada is used less in offices nowadays. Everyone must take a pledge to use Kannada language as much as possible," she said.