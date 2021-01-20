Marathas slam Uddhav for raking up boundary issue

Maratha Kranti Mouna Morcha, Jaya Karnataka, and several other organisations took out a protest rally in Dharwad on Wednesday, condemning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘Karnataka-occupied Marathi areas’ remarks.

Waiving the saffron flag with a picture of Maratha warrior Chatrapathi Shivaji, the Morcha raised slogans against Thackeray and demanded him to tender an apology for his remarks.

The protesters said that the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka are living here for years and have adapted the language and culture of Karnataka. There are more than 65 lakh Marathas in Karnataka spread across the state from Bidar to Chamarajanagar.

The Marathas living here have considered Karnataka as their motherland and are committed to Karnataka’s cause. Marathis residing in border areas too share a harmonious bond with Kannadigas, the agitating members of Marathi Morcha said.

They added, unfortunately, for narrow political gains, some of the Maharashtra leaders, time and again, have been raking up linguistic and boundary row.

The Marathi-speaking people are in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Will Uddhav incorporate these areas into Maharashtra, they questioned.

Re-organisation of States was done in 1956 based on linguistic and the Mahajan Commission report had been accepted by both the states, they said and warned of holding massive protests in the coming days, if the leaders in Maharashtra continue making such baseless statements.