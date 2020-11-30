'Marathas will boycott polls if not included under 2A'

Khanapur Anjali Nimbalkar on Sunday said that the Marathas would boycott elections, including the bypoll to Belgaum Parliamentary seat, if their long-pending demand for reservation under 2A category was not addressed.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a Maratha community event here, the Congress legislator said, "The government should fulfill the demand for 2A reservation within seven days, failing which the community will boycott all elections, including the byelection to Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and bypolls to Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly segments," she said.

Welcoming the State government’s decision to constitute the Maratha Development Corporation, Anjali said, "You have given Rs 500 crore for Veerashaiva Lingayat corporation. We don't need any funds for the Maratha corporation. All we want is the inclusion of the Maratha community under the 2A category."