Married woman found dead in Madikeri

A married woman was found dead at her house in Mahadevpet on Wednesday.

Bhagyashree (18), is the deceased.

Her parents have suspected a foul play in the death of their daughter.

The police have taken Bhagyashree's husband into custody for questioning.

It is said that Bhagyashree's mother Yashoda is residing in Sampigekatte. The daughter had spoken to her mother on phone on Wednesday morning at around 8.30 am.

A case has been registered in Madikeri Town Police Station.