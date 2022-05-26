Masked men fire at woman in CM’s home constituency 

A homemaker survived a bid on her life after two masked men opened fire at her at Hulagur village in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home constituency Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Salma Banu (31), the victim, was seatting in the front yard of her house when the incident occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday. The suspects had come on a bike and escaped after committing the crime, said the police.

The bullet missed the target as she collapsed after hearing the sound. The bullet hit the roofing sheet and the wall, added the police.In a complaint, she stated that the suspects were aged between 30 and 35 years. The pillion rider opened fire.

The police suspected that marital discord prompted the crime. She parted ways with her husband Abdul Khadar Mullah, a resident of Aralikatte in Hubballi taluk, two years ago, alleging torture by him.

The complainant suspected involvement of Mullah in the incident.

“The police will arrest the suspects soon,” Haveri district SP Hanumantharaya said.

It is the second incident of firing in just over a month in the town. A man fired at a 27-year-old person over a petty issue at Rajashree movie theatre during a screening of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ on April 19. The suspect was arrested after a month.