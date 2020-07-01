'Masses with Sunday Liturgy' on Friday evening

With the state government announcing lockdown on Sunday, Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Fr Peter Paul Saldanha permitted Parish Priests to have ‘Masses with Sunday Liturgy’ on Friday evenings (after 4 pm).

“This provision can be used only when the lockdown is mandated on Sunday. This permission cannot be extended to other days and other times,” the Bishop explained in the pastoral measures released to churches.

The Bishop stressed that the pastoral response of having Friday evening masses with Sunday liturgy is a temporary measure

(an exception) made for the benefit of Catholics who find it impossible to attend mass

on Saturday evening. On other days and times, masses are to be celebrated as indicated in the ‘Liturgical Ordo’.

The faithful can draw spiritual benefits by participating in the weekday masses celebrated without Sunday liturgy.

“Catholics prevented from entering the church for Mass due to number restrictions need not be disappointed by a situation beyond their control. They should spend adequate time in prayer, spiritual readings in their homes and do charity,” he added.

Bearing in mind the increasing number of cases of Covid-19, containment zones in and around parishes, Parish Priests are granted permission to decide about having or not having Masses in their respective parishes in consultation with Parish Pastoral Council and Covid-19 Safety Committee, the Bishop stressed.