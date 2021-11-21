Massive outflow from Tungabhadra dam triggers flood in Karnataka districts

Showers have subsided a bit on Sunday, but the untimely rain has left behind a trail of destruction in many parts of the state, more so in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts in the south Karnataka, and Davangere, Haveri and undivided Ballari districts up north.

Acres of standing crops in many districts are still flooded. The authorities are yet to come up with an assessment of crop loss and damage to houses.

Heavy discharge of water from the Tungabhadra reservoir has triggered flood situations in downstream areas. On Sunday, more than 1 lakh cusec of water let out from all 32 crest gates of TB Dam. Massive outflow cut-off the road connectivity between Gangavathi and Kampli after the bridge went under

water.

The overflowing Tungabhadra river has meandered its way into several monuments in the Unesco world heritage centre Hampi. Purandara Mantap, Vijayanagara-era footbridge, Chakrathirtha, bath ghat and Rama-Laxmana temple are flooded. Krishnadevaraya Samadhi (tomb) in Anegondi is partially submerged.

Nava Brindavana in Anegondi, the resting place of nine saints belonging to Uttaradi Mutt, has completely gone under

floodwaters.

The farmers in Gangavthi, Kampli and Siraguppa taluks suffered a double whammy. Vast tracts of paddy, sugarcane crops and banana plantation suffered damage in the untimely rain before losing the crops completely due to the flooding of Tungabhadra

river.

Meanwhile, acres of onion, chilli, maize, jowar and groundnut have been lost in the unseasonal rain in the Koppal district.

The situation is no different in the undivided Ballari district, where paddy on thousands of acres has been laid waste in the untimely rain. In Huvinahadagali taluk alone, crops on 1,200 hectares has been damaged.

Rain forecast for the coast

The weather department has predicted heavy showers for all three coastal districts in the state for Monday. The Meteorological department has sounded a yellow alert for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. Rain will start subsiding from the state from Nov 23, IMD sources said.

