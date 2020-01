The first All Karnataka Mathematical Convention will be held at Chavundaraya Sabha Mantap in the town on January 10 and 11.

Jain Mutt Seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami will participate in the convention. Teachers will also be explained about Vedic Maths which simplifies the calculations and models of Math labs to reduce the burden, Deputy Director of Public Instruction K S Prakash said.