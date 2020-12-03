MCC council approves demolition of Central Market

The Council of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) approved the demolition of the decades-old central fish and vegetable market.

The agenda was approved in the Council meeting chaired by MCC Deputy Mayor Janaki alias Vedavathi on Wednesday.

The two buildings with vegetables and fish stalls (on T S number 180, 181, 181 B and 182 in Kasba Bazar) were in a dilapidated condition. “The market buildings were beyond repair and keeping public interest in mind there is a need for a new market complex with all basic facilities,” Chief Whip of the Council Premananda Shetty said.

Notices had been served to traders in the building. MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said many were not satisfied with PWD’s report submitted on the stability of building. A third-party agency too, in its report, had claimed that the building was fit for demolition.

There are 31 legal traders who have trade licences in their name and are carrying out businesses in the building after the High Court order.

A few traders had appealed to the MCC on rehabilitating them and many had declared on making their own arrangements, the Commissioner

said.

Opposition leader Abdul Ravoof said over 470 traders were carrying out businesses in the market complex prior to the shifting of traders to APMC yard in Baikampady. More than 3,000 people are dependent on Central Market for their livelihood.

All traders in the Central Market should be rehabilitated, he stressed. There is a proposal under Mangaluru Smart City Mission Limited (MSCML) to develop the new market on PPP (public private partnership) mode at a cost of Rs 145 crore.

Traffic congestion

Congress Corporator Praveenchandra Alva, raising the issue of traffic congestion and lack of parking areas in the city, accused police of creating confusion by notifying no parking areas without consulting the MCC.

Due to the ongoing road works in different parts of the city, the towing of vehicles for parking in no parking areas should be stopped temporarily. Further, the mayor should also convene a meeting with the police to discuss traffic woes.

Not potable water

Raising the issue of poor quality of water supplied to the citizens, Congress corporator A C Vinayaraj said that he had samples of water tested in fisheries college laboratory.

The report had confirmed presence of fecal coliform in the water supplied to residents.

BJP corporator Sudheer Shetty said water for testing should have been collected in the presence of officials. MCC Commissioner assured that the quality of water will be tested by an independent authority.