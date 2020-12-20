MCC to introduce 'One corporation one number system'

From the year 2021, the owners of the properties, coming under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, can pay the tax in a more simpler way, by just scanning the QR code provided to their respective property.

The Mysuru City Corporation, has come out with a unique concept ‘One Corporation One Number’ system, which is being implemented in Mysuru, soon.

The taxes for the properties coming under Mysuru City Corporation can be paid through online from 2020-21. To make the online mode of payment more simpler and effective, the authorities will be conducting a survey and geo-stamping done for effective use of online platforms.

The exercise would be launched from Monday, December 21, 2020, and is claimed by the MCC to be the first of its kind the country.

The officials will survey the properties and initiate geo stamping method by taking pictures of the buildings at three sides and provide a QR code sticker for each property.

In future, the property owners, can scan the QR code and know the details about the property tax payment, and all others in connection with the MCC. This will help the people to know complete details about their property from the comfort of their houses and there will not be any need to visit the offices.

The MCC Commissioner has appealed to the people to cooperate with the officials and Revenue Inspectors when they visit their houses or properties for the survey and provide all complete details, and also allow them to take pictures of their property.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Ranjith Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, Zone 6, Mysuru City Corporation said, ‘One Corporation One Number’, is a unique concept that is being experimented in the city, for the first time.

The area of the property, number of floors and its use would be surveyed and the three sides of the property would be photographed for geo-stamping. The QR code would be developed and pasted on the property.

Each property would get a QR code. By scanning the code, it becomes easy for the property owners to pay their taxes, including property tax, water bills, trade licence, new orders and notifications issued by the MCC, he said.