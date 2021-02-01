Measures to ensure houses for slum-dwellers soon

Following complaints of the slow pace of work carried out to ensure housing for those residing in slums, Housing Minister V Somanna assured to address the issue in the course of a week.

Responding to a query by Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed, Somanna said that at several places land title deeds to slum-dwellers were not issued yet. “We will take measures to fix uniform prices and to specify the boundaries of their property,” he said, adding that the steps will be implemented in a few days.

Several MLAs also expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which developmental activities were carried up in slums notified for improvement by the government. During the discussion, BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra alleged bias while sanctioning houses to slum dwellers during the previous government. “Not one house was sanctioned to my constituency,” the Thirthahalli MLA said.

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA Shivalingegowda urged the government to reduce the registration fees of properties regularised in slums, as many were unable to afford the steep fee levied by the government.