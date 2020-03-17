Med professionals to monitor SSLC exams this year

In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, medical professionals will monitor the SSLC examinations, scheduled to commence in the state on March 27.

A source in the Education department said that all examination centres across the state had been directed to be in constant touch with doctors at primary health centres/taluk or district medical officers. “In case any student is found to be sick, the matter should be brought to the notice of the medical officer concerned and also the higher officials in the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board,” the source

said.

The source said that if any student is found to have symptoms of Covid-19, then such students will be allowed to write exams with all necessary special arrangements. “Just because student develops symptoms we cannot deny him the opportunity to appear for the exams. We will make all necessary arrangement to write the exams in isolation until the receipt of medical report,” an official explained. As many as 8.50 lakh students have enrolled for the SSLC examination this year.

The department has directed all schools and pre-university colleges across the state not to communicate anything directly to students or parents, if any of the students is symptomatic of Covid-19. The fiat comes in the wake of a recent incident where a father of a student appearing for ongoing second PUC exams happened to be secondary contact with the first confirmed Covid-19 case in state and the college authorities denied permission for student to appear for the exams.

“The objective of the direction is to ensure that no student is denied the opportunity to appear for the examination,” said S R Umashankar, Principal Secretary to the department.