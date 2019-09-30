Media creating rift between BSY and me: Eshwarappa

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa on Monday vented his ire at a section of media for trying to create a rift between him and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government programme here, Eshwarappa said a section of media was trying to create differences between him and Yediyurappa by misinterpreting his statements. "Nothing can spoil our relationship. We will continue to work together to strengthen the party and for the welfare of the people," the senior BJP leader said.

He added, "We fought for the freedom of the press when the then prime minister Indira Gandhi clamped emergency. It is unfortunate that the media is creating a rift between Yediyurappa and me," Eshwarappa, who had breakfast with Yediyurappa in a hotel in the city, said.

Eshwarappa said the fourth estate is vital for the proper functioning of democracy and that it must discharge its duties responsibly.

On the row surrounding the allocation of an additional portfolio of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Eshwarappa said, "Yediyurappa wanted me to manage Youth Empowerment and Sports. But I could not accept as I am already burdened with RDPR department."

Eshwarappa had recently in a veiled attack against Yediyurappa said that leaders, be it in state or Centre, cannot grow without the party. So the party matters and not the individuals.

Continuing his tirade against Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Eshwarappa said, "Siddaramaiah has asked Yediyurappa to step down as chief minister following the latter's tight-rope walk remark at the Davangere convention. Is CM post Siddaramaiah's property to say so?"