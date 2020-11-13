Medical colleges under RGUHS to reopen on December 1, says Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said that medical, paramedical and nursing colleges that come under the purview of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will reopen on December 1.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Sudhakar said that degree college will reopen from November 17 in the state.

"Medical students from other states are also studying in Karnataka. They need time to return to colleges. So, it has been decided to start classes from December 1 for medical students," he said.

On the reopening of schools, Sudhakar said the discussions were still on in that regard.

"Children's health is more important than classes. The government would monitor the situation closely after starting degree colleges. Based on it, the government would take a call on reopening of primary, high schools," he said.

He said all primary health centres would function round the clock on all seven days of the week. The government is expecting financial aid from the World Bank for the upgradation of health centres, he added.