Medical students embrace RGUHS' research programme

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has received a terrific response for its new research programme meant for MBBS students, a move aimed at motivating students to take up research in medicine.

RGUHS officials, who were expecting a lukewarm response, were in for a pleasant surprise when they received over 560 applications for the 100 seats available in the first year (2019-20). All the applications have been referred to an expert committee for evaluation of research subjects following which the committee will shortlist the best research proposals.

Keeping in mind the demand, the RGUHS syndicate has decided to increase the number of seats from 100 to 200.

“The increased number of applications is a testimony to students’ interest in research activities and we need to encourage them. Hence the university has taken a decision to increase the seats,” Dr Sachidanand, Vice Chancellor, RGUHS, told DH.

As part of the programme, a student would get Rs 15,000 to conduct research for a period of three to six months. “The proposals, which are currently before the scrutiny committee, are in coded format and committee members have no knowledge about the applicant. The proposals will be chosen entirely on the area of research,” Dr Sachidanand said.

The VC said stimulating interest in research early among students would make it “easy for students to continue with the same at the PG level and even after their studies”.

To apply for the programme, students must mention the subject selected for research and the faculty who will be guiding them at the college level along with the application. The RGUHS had directed medical colleges to invite applications, shortlist five and send them to the university.