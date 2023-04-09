Meet resolves to field Nanda Kumar as independent candidate

The well-wishers of Congress ticket aspirant H M Nanda Kumar have resolved to field their leader as an independent candidate from Sullia constituency, if the Congress fails to give him the ticket to contest.

The decision was announced by Kadaba Block Congress former president Balakrishna Balleri during the convention of Nanda Kumar Abhimani Balaga at Ninthikal in Sullia on Sunday.

In fact, the high command had finalised the name of G Krishnappa for Sullia constituency.

He said Nanda Kumar will be a winning candidate. The party should issue B Form to him. The high command should take a relook at its decision and announce Nanda Kumar as the candidate within a week. If the party fails to do so, then Nanda Kumar will contest as an independent candidate, he said.

Though Balleri had made a suggestion to remain neutral in the election if ticket was denied to Nanda Kumar, supporters gathered at the meet were firm that the leader should contest the poll as independent. Following this, Balleri said that a decision to field Nanda Kumar as an independent candidate will be taken if the party does not issue B Form to him.

Leader Praveen Kumar Kedenjiguthu said that the BJP was winning the Assembly elections in Sullia only due to the internal politics in the Congress. Sullia taluk former member Ashok Nekraje said that Nandakumar, who has been serving the society selflessly, is the right candidate for Sullia.

Leader K Gokuldas said that those efficient and honest leaders in Congress should be given ticket to contest.

It may be recalled that Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Harish Kumar had warned disciplinary action against those who participate in the dissidence meeting.