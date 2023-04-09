Meet resolves to field Nanda Kumar as Independent

Meet resolves to field Nanda Kumar as independent candidate

The high command had finalised the name of G Krishnappa for Sullia constituency

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Apr 09 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 12:35 ist
Nanda Kumar Abhimani Balaga meeting was held at Ninthikal in Sullia on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

The well-wishers of Congress ticket aspirant H M Nanda Kumar have resolved to field their leader as an independent candidate from Sullia constituency, if the Congress fails to give him the ticket to contest.

The decision was announced by Kadaba Block Congress former president Balakrishna Balleri during the convention of Nanda Kumar Abhimani Balaga at Ninthikal in Sullia on Sunday.

In fact, the high command had finalised the name of G Krishnappa for Sullia constituency.  

He said Nanda Kumar will be a winning candidate. The party should issue B Form to him. The high command should take a relook at its decision and announce Nanda Kumar as the candidate within a week. If the party fails to do so, then Nanda Kumar will contest as an independent candidate, he said.

Though Balleri had made a suggestion to remain neutral in the election if ticket was denied to Nanda Kumar, supporters gathered at the meet were firm that the leader should contest the poll as independent. Following this, Balleri said that a decision to field Nanda Kumar as an independent candidate will be taken if the party does not issue B Form to him.

Leader Praveen Kumar Kedenjiguthu said that the BJP was winning the Assembly elections in Sullia only due to the internal politics in the Congress. Sullia taluk former member Ashok Nekraje said that Nandakumar, who has been serving the society selflessly, is the right candidate for Sullia.

Leader K Gokuldas said that those efficient and honest leaders in Congress should be given ticket to contest.

It may be recalled that Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee (DCC) president K Harish Kumar had warned disciplinary action against those who participate in the dissidence meeting.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 