Meet with doctors: Vijayendra hits back at Congress

BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra issued an angry retort on Wednesday, after the Congress questioned his local standi to meet with medical

personnel.

In a tweet, Vijayendra said Congress had a ‘slave culture,’ where even prime ministers were mistreated.

“More than being the second son of (Chief Minister) B S Yediyurappa, I am a responsible vice president of the state BJP unit,” he said.

“It is my duty to respond to anyone who comes to me out of respect, trust. Rather than keeping a jaundiced eye on my movements, opposition parties should provide constructive advice to the government. That is the true democratic move for a political party,” he said.

The furious response came after Congress tweeted an image of Vijayendra with government doctors. They had earlier met Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, urging that their demands be fulfilled.

Following the same, Congress tweeted, “B Y Vijayendra, you are neither chief minister, nor a minister or MLA or MP. (You are) not even a gram panchayat member. Without holding any constitutional post, why did you hold a meeting with government health officers. Who authorised you?,” adding that such a move had disgraced the democratic set up of the state.