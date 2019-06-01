Meeting on Yettinahole tomorrow: Ramesh Kumar

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Saturday said that the ministers and the legislators of Central Karnataka districts would meet in Bengaluru on June 3 to discuss ways to expedite Yettinahole project.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a private function in Srinivaspur taluk, Ramesh Kumar said, “A few crucial decisions will be taken in the meeting. The state is yet to take the Presidential assent for the project.”

“Under the Yettinahole project, a reservoir is planned at Bhairagondalu. Water stored at the reservoir will be drawn to Chikkaballapur and Kolar through the pipeline. About 4,700 acres of land needs to be acquired for the project. This is causing a delay in implementation of the project,” he said.

A meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has been convened in Kolar on June 5 to discuss rejuvenation of Kolaramma and Kodi Kannur lakes and beautification of Antaragange and Terahalli hills, Ramesh Kumar, Srinivaspur MLA said.