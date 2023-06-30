Meeting political opponents nothing wrong: D K Shivakumar

Meeting political opponents is nothing wrong and it is always good practice in democracy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said here on Thursday.

Shivakumar, who is here to meet the Union Ministers, told reporters, "I met several former Chief Ministers including S M Krishna, Jagdish Shettar, Veerappa Moily and Basavaraj Bommai and took their suggestions for state development, particularly Bengaluru and Irrigation project issues."

He was reacting to questions the BJP leaders had raised on him meeting Bommai a couple of days back in Bengaluru.

"There is no politics in such a meeting. Our culture is different from the BJP. We are in federal structure of system. We have to meet people in power and respect their position. Recently Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a courtesy. No need of attributing motives to such meeting," he said.

On criticism of giving cash instead of rice, he said it was the BJP who first demanded giving us cash instead of rice. Once we get the rice from market, we will give rice only.

On BJP's demand of giving cash for 10 kg of rice instead of 5 kg, he said, "We have promised only five kg rice free. So we are giving cash instead of giving five kg of rice. There is no confusion in it. Giving cash is a temporary arrangement and will give rice once we are able to procure it from farmers."