Meeting to discuss revision of engineering college fees in September

Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that a meeting will be convened in the second week of September to discuss the revision of engineering course fees.

The private engineering colleges have been seeking a fee hike for CET seats. The fee structure was not been revised for the past three years, unlike the medical and dental college fees.

“We will look what best can be done keeping the interest of students also in mind,” he told reporters. To a query on the vaccination status of students and teaching faculties in colleges, the minister said that majority of the teaching, non-teaching faculties along with students had been vaccinated with atleast one dose of vaccine against Covid-19. Only those who have received the jab are allowed to attend classes.

The notification of teaching faculties recruitment has been announced by looking into the workload in each college. To a query on the safety of women students inside the campus of universities and colleges, the minister said that universities had been asked to strengthen surveillance by installing necessary CC TV cameras, increasing patrolling and other security measures. The University of Mysore has already withdrawn its order asking women students not to venture out on campus after 6.30 pm.

All efforts are being made to increase the gross enrollment ratio in higher education by strengthening government colleges and improving the quality of education, the Minister said.