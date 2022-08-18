Mega garment units coming up in 2 districts: Minister

Mega garment units will come up in Ramanagar and Chamarajnagar districts, Textiles Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said on Thursday, at an event where he made efforts to woo investors to the state.

He was interacting with more than 100 textile industrialists at an event organised by the department of handloom and textiles.

“Mega garment units have started in Shivamogga and Hassan districts. Similar units are planned in Chamarajanagar and Ramanagar districts,” Munenakoppa said.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has inaugurated the new textile park at Shiggaon (Haveri district), which was announced in the 2020-21 budget,” he pointed out.

During the interaction, Munenakoppa told industrialists that Garment Policy 2019-24 aimed at attracting investments up to Rs 10,000 crore with jobs for five lakh people.

“After implementing the new garment policy, 544 MSME units have started functioning in Karnataka, Rs 745 crore was invested in various districts and 64,000 people were trained and provided employment,” he said.

He said 21,000 people were given jobs and Rs 1,060 crore invested in mega projects.

“These units have generated 17,300 jobs,” he added.

According to the minister, two investors have come forward to invest in new textile parks at Ranebennur and Navalgund.