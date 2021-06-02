Megacity forum approaches CID against Yogeshwara's acquittal

Megacity forum approaches CID against Yogeshwara

A Special Court had acquitted Yogeshwara in 2019, the petition noted, urging CID to challenge this order in the High Court

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2021, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 01:08 ist
Environment and Ecology Minister C P Yogeshwara. Credit: DH Photo

In what could be a setback to Karnataka Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwara, the Megacity Site Members’ Welfare Association has approached the CID to file an appeal in the High Court in connection with a case against the BJP leader.

Noting that 69 victims of the alleged Megacity fraud were yet to be compensated, the Association has sought to invoke provisions of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors Act against the minister.

Ravindra Beleyur, president of the Association, noted that several cases were still pending against the minister with the Serious Fraud Investigation Office of the Central government. “It is a fact that not even five houses have been constructed in the township even after a lapse of 25 years from the date of the promise made,” he said, in a petition to CID.

A Special Court had acquitted Yogeshwara in 2019, the petition noted, urging CID to challenge this order in the High Court. “Consider taking steps to invoke the Criminal Law Ordinance, or the provision of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors Act ...” against the minister and former directors of Megacity, the petition read.

In 1995, Yogeshwara started the Megacity (Bangalore) Developers and Builders Ltd and was subsequently accused of executing fake sale deeds and not allotting sites to investors as promised.

