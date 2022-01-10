Mekedatu: Now, Karjol releases documents to counter M B Patil

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on Monday released another document to buttress his claim that the Congress delayed the Mekedatu project when it was in power.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bagalkot, Karjol said the then law minister T B Jayachandra had sent a note seeking approval for the project in 2013. The note urged the CM to approve permission for the project, while noting that the project is significant to address drinking water needs and also to overcome power shortage in the state.

This note was later approved by the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and then sent to M B Patil, who was the then water resources minister. “Even then, Patil failed to act on it. When so many approvals were given, why didn’t the Congress begin work on Mekedatu,” Karjol asked.

Reiterating that the Congress padayatra is politically motivated, Karjol alleged that the whole campaign was just a popularity contest among Congress leaders and that there was no larger interest of the state involved.

Last week, Karjol released documents to claim that after proposing 4G exemption under KTPP for preparation of the DPR for the project, the Congress government later decided to identify an agency and go for tender process, in spite of the exemption.

‘Govt ad irresponsible’

Meanwhile, launching an attack on the BJP, Patil questioned the government on the advertorials on Mekedatu project recently published in a section of the print media. The advertorial was critical of the “delays” in moving files during the Congress

government.

“Considering that the Mekedatu project is a sensitive matter which has many legal tangles, the government advertorial is irresponsible. This act by the government needs to be thoroughly investigated by the Chief Secretary, Advocate General and it has to be investigated by a retired judge,”

he said.