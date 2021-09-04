Mekedatu project: Tamil Nadu creating unnecessary hindrance, says Karjol

Water Resource Minister Govind Karjol said Tamil Nadu is creating unnecessary hindrance against implementing the Mekedatu project.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating Schneider Electric, a smart home solution store in Hubballi on Saturday, he said Karnataka through the Mekedatu project intends to utilise only its share of water for providing drinking water in Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

“Tamil Nadu is unnecessarily projecting it as an irrigation project. A few days ago Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and myself held a meeting with our legal team, technical team and others in Delhi and have asked the legal team to defend Karnataka’s case strongly in Supreme Court,” he said and added that the state has also conveyed its position to Central Water Commission (CWC) and are hopeful of receiving a favourable verdict in this regard as Supreme Court has earlier too given favourable verdict in favour of drinking water projects.

However, the minister did not respond when asked about the Cauvery River Water Management Authority not taking up the issue of discussing the Mekedatu project during its recent meeting held in Delhi, though it was listed for discussion. The matter was not discussed as Tamil Nadu strongly opposed the project.

“We were asked to release 27.987 TMC ft of water to Tamil Nadu under the annual quota. However, due to scanty rainfall in the catchment areas of the Cauvery basin the State could not release the required amount of water. We will release water once there is sufficient water stored,” he said.

Kalasa Banduri

Replying to a query on farmers giving an ultimatum for implementing of Kalasa Banduri project, Karjol said the State government has approached the Union government to give no objection certificate for the implementation of the project based on the environment and forest clearance certificate issued for the project in 2015.

“Goa and Maharashtra have filled a PIL in court. Our legal team is working on it,” he said.

On shortage of funds for his department, the minister said the entire country is facing a shortage of funds for implementing projects, but the State government is prepared to implement all the important projects without compromising.