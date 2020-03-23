Melkote Vairamudi jatra cancelled

Melkote Vairamudi jatra cancelled

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 23 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 22:40 ist

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh has issued orders, cancelling the popular Chaluvanarayana Swamy Vairamudi Jatra Mahotsava, at Melkote,scheduled to be held between March 28 and April 4. During the festival, the presiding deity is decorated with the diamond-studded crown, presented by the Wadiyar kings and taken out in a procession amid lakhs of
devotees.

The order, issued by the DC on Monday, stated that the annual Vairamudi Jatra draws thousands of devotees from across the State and also from neigbouring states. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival has been cancelled this year. However, the rituals would be held within the temple premises, in a symbolic manner, the order stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chaluvanarayana Swamy
Vairamudi Jatra Mahotsava
Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

AIIMS to shut OPD from March 24 till further notice

AIIMS to shut OPD from March 24 till further notice

COVID-19: Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths

COVID-19: Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths

Curfew imposed in Maharashtra to combat COVID-19

Curfew imposed in Maharashtra to combat COVID-19

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

 