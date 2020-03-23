Melkote Vairamudi jatra cancelled

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh has issued orders, cancelling the popular Chaluvanarayana Swamy Vairamudi Jatra Mahotsava, at Melkote,scheduled to be held between March 28 and April 4. During the festival, the presiding deity is decorated with the diamond-studded crown, presented by the Wadiyar kings and taken out in a procession amid lakhs of

devotees.

The order, issued by the DC on Monday, stated that the annual Vairamudi Jatra draws thousands of devotees from across the State and also from neigbouring states. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival has been cancelled this year. However, the rituals would be held within the temple premises, in a symbolic manner, the order stated.