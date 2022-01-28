Mere pasting of circular doesn’t mean it’s widely circulated: Karnataka HC tells Canara Bank

The High Court of Karnataka has said that mere pasting of a circular about rate of interest on the notice board of the bank does not mean it is widely circulated among the customers.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi observed this while dismissing an appeal filed by Canara Bank challenging the order of the single judge.

The single judge had directed the bank to give benefit of the circular dated June 30, 2010, to the petitioner (bank’s customer) and collect interest at the rate of 8.25 per cent. The customer had availed a housing loan in 2007 at 11.75 per cent rate of interest while the bank reduced it to 8.25 per cent in 2010. On the application filed by the customer seeking revised rate of interest, the bank applied it with effect from 2017, the year when the customer had filed the application.

The bank claimed that the notice regarding reduction in rate of interest was put up on bank’s notice board and the customer had not availed it at that time by switching over to the new scheme.

The single-judge bench had stated in its July 29, 2021, order that the bank is owned by the central government and the change in rate of interest from time to time should be made applicable uniformly. The court had directed the bank to extend the benefit of reduced interest from June 30, 2010, the date of the circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

The division bench noted that the stand taken by the bank cannot be appreciated. The bench said that mere pasting of the circular does not translate into wider circulation or communicating to the customers. The division bench dismissed the appeal filed by the bank holding that there was no infirmity in the order passed by the single-judge

bench.

