MES at it again, observes black day on Karnataka Rajyotsava

The protesters went ahead with their meeting despite being denied permission by the city police

  Nov 01 2021, 22:43 ist
  updated: Nov 01 2021, 23:08 ist
Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) lleader Deepak Dalvi addresses a protest meeting at Maratha Mandir in Belagavi on Monday. Credit: DH Photo

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti activists and the Shiv Sena workers observed black day on Karnataka Rajyotsava, opposing Marathi-speaking areas, including Belagavi, in the state during the reorganisation of states.

The agitators raised slogans against the state and central governments. A few protesters made provocative speeches at a protest meeting held at Maratha Mandir in the city. The protesters sported black armbands and waved black flags.

The protesters went ahead with their meeting despite being denied permission by the city police.

They demanded that the Marathi-dominated areas like Belagavi, Khanapur, Karwar, Nippani, Bidar and Bhalki among others be merged with Maharashtra. They pressed the authorities to remove Kannada flag from Belagavi city corporation premises or allow them to hoist bhagwa flag.

Former MLA Manohar Kinekar said that imposition of Kannada language was unfair and the state government has not been complying with the provisions of Linguistic Minority Act.

MES president Deepak Dalvi, former mayor Sarita Patil, Shubham Shelke, Saraswati Patil and Renu Killekar were present.

