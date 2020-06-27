Mescom staff electrocuted

A 25-year-old youth serving as Powerman in MESCOM (Mangalore Electric Supply Company Limited) was electrocuted while attending to a problem in the electric pole in Kalleri village near Uppinangady on Saturday.

The deceased is identified as Basavaraju, a native of Indi taluk in Vijayapura district. He was serving as Powerman in Kalleru Mescom division for the past four years. Basavaraju was unmarried and had lost his mother to Covid-19 a month ago. Uppinangady police had registered a case and are investigating into it.