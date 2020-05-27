MGNREGS aids in desilting water bodies

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has come to the rescue of youths who are in distress following the nationwide lockdown.

Kaduru gram panchayat near Brahmavar has generated employment using the MGNREGS by taking up the work on removing silt from lakes and Madagas. The work has helped in conserving sources of water and also in improving the groundwater table.

The local youths have joined hands with the gram panchayat in the initiative. The youths, who had returned to their native place, following the lockdown were divided into four teams to take up desilting work on the lake in the village. Over 50 youths have been engaged in removing silt from the lake.

“The wages for work under MGNREGS has increased to Rs 275 per day. Additional funds have also been provided to take up the work under MGNREGS,” PDO Mahesh said.

At a time when people have shifted their preference from farming, many traditional water sources have started getting filled with silt.

Similarly using MGNREGS, a team of 45 members has taken up an initiative to remove silt from the minor canal that connects Giliyaru Sooladpuhole, Sannhole and Bacchaluthodu, the prime source of water in Moodugiliyaru village near Kota. The silt-filled in these water bodies were resulting in artificial flood and thus inundating the farmland and destroying the crops during every monsoon.

The minor canal was filled with weeds and silt and is situated adjacent to 70-acre farmland. The work on removing silt is in progress as a preparation for the monsoon. Kota gram Panchayat is using the MGNREGS for removing silt from a lake situated at Chithari.