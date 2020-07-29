Microsoft India donates RT-PCR devices

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry
  Jul 29 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 23:14 ist

Extending aid to the state government in battling the Covid-19 pandemic, Microsoft India has donated three RT(PCR) devices to Karnataka government.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who took part in a video conference in this regard, welcomed the aid and urged that both private companies and the public coordinate with the government in fighting the
pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Microsoft India’s Managing Director Rajiv Kumar, were among those present.

Covid 19 pandemic
Microsoft
RT-PCR tests

