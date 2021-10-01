Midday meal at schools to resume on October 21

The midday meal programme will be back in school campuses from October 21.

Following a demand from various stakeholders to restart the programme considering nutrition issues among kids, the department of public instructions has decided to resume cooking under the midday meal from October 21 on which day the schools reopen after Dasara Vacation.

The midday meal project joint director has sought suggestions from deputy directors in the districts about their preparedness to resume midday meals. A copy of the circular issued by the joint director is available with DH.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given nod for resuming cooking at schools. In a meeting with the former minister for primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar in Bengaluru on Friday, the chief minister agreed to restart the scheme.

“I have discussed about the importance of midday meal with the Chief Minister and he has agreed and assured of issuing an official order soon,” Suresh Kumar wrote in a social media post.

The sources from the chief minister’s office also confirmed the decision on the resumption of midday meal.

On Tuesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh had hinted about the resumption of midday meal.

The serving of cooked meals at the schools was stopped during March 2020 following the spike in Covid-19 cases. For the academic year 2020-21 the department distributed ration for children for 240 days to compensate for cooked food. The distribution of ration for 2021-22 is yet to

commence.

According to child rights activists, parents, teachers and other stakeholders, midday meal plays a vital role in boosting attendance and also nutrition quotient among children.

