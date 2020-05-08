Migrant row: Karnataka defiant, says other states don't want migrants back

Facing criticism for “forcing” migrant labourers to stay back, the BJP government on Wednesday defended the cancellations of trains meant to ferry them back to their native states.

While Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the migrants were “convinced” to stay back, Revenue Minister R Ashoka dismissed allegations of any force. The government is facing resistance from other states over their return, he said.

"We are not forcing any migrant labourers to stay back here. We have not tried to stop them," Ashoka said, addressing an emergency news conference over the issue.

Referring to the incident of migrant labourers gathering near Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tuesday evening, he said that they had returned after being assured of wages and realising that they will be mandatorily quarantined for a 14-day period as soon as they reach their native states.

Many of the labourers were from a Gutka company - who were demanding wages and rest were construction labourers - who agreed to return after learning about mandatory quarantine, and resumption of construction activity throughout the state.

Ashoka alleged that West Bengal declined to take back 18,800 migrant labourers at the moment. "Respective governments have to permit the travel of those seeking to return and should also make quarantine arrangements," Ashoka said, reiterating that the government will not stop anyone leaving the state.

The Opposition Congress, however, is fuming. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP government over cancellation of trains meant for migrant labourers on Tuesday evening, calling it a violation of fundamental rights.

"The decision of CM Yediyurappa to cancel trains for migrants is not just inhuman but also a violation of fundamental rights. The argument of Yediyurappa that construction will not happen if migrants go back just exposes his mindset. He is willing to sacrifice the lives of helpless labourers for the sake of invisible hands," he said, taking a dig at the CM for arriving at the decision soon after his meeting with representatives from Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI).

The Congress also accused the BJP of promoting bonded labour. "The decision to go back or to stay back should be with the labourers and not with the government. Labourers are free to choose health or work. Who will take responsibility if something goes wrong? Are we still practicing bonded labour?" Siddaramaiah said.