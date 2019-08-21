'Migrants too to be given positions'

Minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday stated that Congress and JD(S) MLAs who came out in support of the BJP have to be given positions, and therefore, the present Cabinet is formed with priority to BJP leaders only.

Admitting that discontent is there among some BJP MLAs regarding not getting inducted in the Cabinet, Eshwarappa stated that all such leaders would be pacified.

Such small problems are natural in a family. Solving all such problems, we would run the government smoothly in coming days, he noted.

Flood relief

Admitting that Rs 1,029 crore provided by the Union Government is not sufficient for flood relief works, Eshwarappa expressed confidence that more funds would be brought from the Centre.

"Myself and Govind Karjol are visiting Bagalkot and Vijayapur districts to study the flood situation and meet flood-affected people. After holding meeting with deputy commissioners, we will give report to the chief minister," he said.

State Government is doing maximum works for emergency flood relief, and from today itself, Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of flood-affected families will reach. Rs 1 lakh compensation for partial house damage, Rs 5 lakh for total house collapse are already announced. As a permanent solution, we would decide whether to construct houses or not, he said,

"I am ready for any portfolio to be given by the party," Eshwarappa added.