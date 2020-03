There has been a significant decline in the quantity of milk supplied by the Tumkur Milk Union Limited following the lockdown. On average, the Union used to supply 1.50 lakh liters of milk to Bengaluru every day and it was able to supply 1.22 lakh litres on Sunday.

Moreover, on usual days, one lakh litre of milk was being supplied to the Tumakuru district, which has now come down to 86,000 liters.